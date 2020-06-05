I have written several columns about myself and family members, but I realized that I haven’t written about my brother, Mike Finney. Not that I don’t think about him, even though he has been gone for more than 40 years (which is hard to believe), but I guess because things have just been “quieter” lately and thoughts of him have come into my mind more than usual.
Mike was 2 1/2 years younger than me, and from the time I was old enough to remember, he was pretty much a “pain in my existence.”
As he began to talk, because of a tonsil and adenoid problem, no one could understand what he was saying. Somehow I was the only one who could interpret his attempts at communicating. By this time, I was almost five and we were living in Hopkinsville.
I was a very “busy” little girl. There were kids in our neighborhood about my age and if the weather was the least bit comfortable, I was outside playing in my yard or their yard. But every few minutes, my mother would call me into the house to translate what Mike was saying, even if I was at the neighbor’s house. Even at my young age, this was very irritating, and I felt like it was a curse that I was the only one who could understand him.
This “translating” went on until he was 8, when he finally had his tonsils and adenoids removed and could talk plainly. I was very thankful that the surgery proved to let me “off the hook” finally and felt like I was no longer bound to my little brother.
But soon after, my mother decided to become a beautician and at one time she converted one of our bedrooms in our home into a beauty shop. Our house had four bedrooms which were all connected to the living room - two on each side. Her salon was the first door on the left after someone entered the front door into the living room.
During the school year and in the summers, because I was old enough to “watch” Mike and he was old enough to know how to behave and didn’t require a full-time sitter, I was put in charge of his well-being. So again, he became a “pain.”
My brother was a very picky eater and there were only a few things he would eat and because of that, he ate these few things constantly. Bananas were the only fruit he consumed. To this day, I don’t like bananas and I know it is because I grew very tired of seeing and smelling bananas each and every day in our house.
He also liked cinnamon toast and that and bananas would be his daily snack. After school and in the afternoons during the summer, it was my job to make his cinnamon toast. There were countless times that I did not want to stop to make his toast, but unless I wanted to feel the sting of the flyswatter my mother used for discipline, I made the toast.
One day, I had what I thought was a brilliant idea. Instead of putting cinnamon on his toast, I used black pepper, thinking that he would not like it and he would not want cinnamon toast any longer. Of course, he didn’t like it, but he went running into my mother’s salon, wailing and sneezing, and then I did feel the wrath of that flyswatter. And this event did not keep him from his desire for cinnamon toast.
At this time, we lived in the county and our water was provided by a cistern. I remember seeing a large tanker truck come to our house and fill the cistern with water, but what did I know about how much water cost nor did it really matter to me. But because my parents, I guess, tried to conserve the use of water, my brother and I had to take a bath together. Of course, I disliked this immensely and I begged and pleaded and almost threw fits (except for the threat of the flyswatter), but nothing would change their mind.
One night I had another brilliant idea. I put a box of baking soda in the bath water after my mother had filled the tub and left us to bathe. I am not sure now what my reasons were for this, but I am sure it had something to do with the fact that it would irritate my brother and he would refuse to take a bath with me. His feelings seemed to carry more weight with my mother than mine.
Yes, the baking soda did irritate him, but it also irritated me and we both came out of the bathtub with little bumps all over our skin and itching. My mother instantly knew something wasn’t right and under the threat of the flyswatter, I confessed what I had done.
My confession did little to keep the flyswatter from reaching my backside, because, not only was she upset about the use of the baking side, but it also meant that we had to take a second bath and a tub full of water had to be run again.
As you have read thus far, most of my schemes at trying to dismiss some of my brother’s needs only backfired, but that didn’t mean I gave up trying.
The one and only time we lived in the country, we had a hen house. I wanted a horse and my father made a bargain with me that if I collected the eggs from the hens and cleaned them, he would take them to town, sell them and I could save that money for a horse. My brother’s job was to feed the chickens and rooster. One summer day, Mike had gone out to feed the chickens/rooster. I was in the house and my mother was working in her shop. I could hear my brother yelling and screaming, so I went to the back door to see what was going on. I couldn’t see him inside the fence where he fed the chickens, but I could still hear him. I looked up and he was sitting on top of the hen house. Apparently, the rooster attacked him and somehow he managed to crawl up to the roof of the chicken house. I ran to tell my mother and she came out to see what was going on. But my mother was very afraid of heights and so guess who had to climb to the top of the chicken house to rescue my brother? Again, I protested, but it did little good and my father was at work. So unless I wanted to let my brother stay up on top of that house the rest of the day, it was up to me and the threat, again, of the flyswatter, to rescue him. My thought was that if he had figured out how to climb up there, he could certainly figure out how to climb down, but my mother did not agree. I found a ladder, crawled up and managed to grab his hand and pulled him onto the ladder and then I followed him down.
So as you can see, I felt very responsible for my brother’s very existence and therefore, felt justified that he was a “pain.”
As we grew older and moved to Murray, again, I was very busy, but at least he could talk for himself and make his own cinnamon toast, among other demands, so he was no longer such a pain.
Apparently, to most family members, they thought he and I looked very much alike. I was never sure of this myself, but I do know as we became adults, we both had the same laugh. I was told this many times, mostly by his friends after his passing.
Mike graduated from Murray State and was a very proud member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He began working as an auditor for the state. He was traveling most of the time, auditing the records of the counties in Kentucky. He did this for a year or so and then decided he wanted to be close to home and took a job working for the Internal Revenue Service in Paducah.
My oldest son was born about this time and Mike would come to Murray quite often to visit our father, friends, and he would drop by the house to see his first nephew and visit with me. It was during this time that we actually became “friends” for the first time in our lives.
As I said, he was a very picky eater and he had developed a habit, since he became a teenager, of coming home at night, especially on the weekends, and frying french fries in an electric hot oil fryer. I cannot count the times I woke up on a Saturday or Sunday morning while living at home and could smell the odor of french fries that had been fried late the night before.
The ironic thing about this is that I believe this is how he lost his life. He was renting a house in Paducah and it was in March during March Madness. He had been at a friend’s house watching basketball and had come home and I am sure he was preparing his nightly french fries. We don’t know what happened, but a fire broke out and he did not make it out of the house.
To say we were devastated was an understatement. Anyone who has lost a family member at a young age can relate to that hurtful loss. I not only mourned his loss, but I also mourned the fact that I felt like we had grown close for the first time in our lives and he was, as I said before, a friend, not just my brother.
Fast forward many years. I was living in Nashville and was packing up my house to move to the Netherlands. Ironically, Mike had pictures taken a few months before his death and I had one of those photos in my bedroom. As I was wrapping things to put into a box, I picked up his photograph. As I looked at it, I was taken back because I could see my youngest son looking back at me. My youngest was in his 20s at the time, and had become a “man,” so to speak, and I guess I had never noticed the resemblance after he had matured. Mike’s hair was long as it was in the 1970s when this photo was taken, and he was also in his 20s at the time of the photo, but besides the hair, it was as if I was looking at a picture of my son. The resemblance was uncanny.
Many of Mike’s friends are now those that I see and spend time with socially. It would have been nice to have him included in this group of friends and I do think about that frequently.
***
Speaking of losing someone too young, the recent death of Leah Workman Steeves came as such a shock. Leah Workman was the daughter of Fred and Susie Workman and I knew her parents, along with her sister and brother. Her mother and father started Susie’s Cafe which was at the corner of Sixth and Main Street in the National Hotel. It was one of those frequent lunch establishments all of Murray High School converged on during the school year when we could leave the campus for lunch. Later, her parents were in the department store business - Settle-Workman.
Leah was a year behind me at Murray High School and was associated with the band her entire high school career. Besides being musically talented, she was just a “presence.” You could not be in the same room as Leah and not know she was there. She was friendly, but more than anything, she loved to make people laugh and she never missed a moment to do so. She had an abundance of friends because anyone who met Leah never forgot her and came to love her.
She had been away from Murray for many years and have moved back a few years ago. We connected and talked many times via Facebook. I saw her at her Murray High School class reunion a few years ago and then about a year ago, she and her sister came into the Ledger. We stood and talked for quite some time and it was as if nothing had changed except I looked much older, but Leah did not.
She had been dealing with some health issues and I believe had two knee replacements, among other problems. She dealt with pain on a pretty consistent basis and sometimes she would take a break from Facebook while she managed the pain. She didn’t get out of her house much because of the pain, so Facebook was a platform she used often to stay in touch with her friends.
She will be missed by so many and will be someone, who like my brother, I will never forget. I know her family will miss her immensely. She is not someone who is easy to forget.
Rest in peace and pain-free, my friend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.