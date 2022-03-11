I had something else planned for today’s column, but I had to postpone it for another time. Sometimes peoples’ schedules are not conducive to my deadline.
Since Calloway County’s Bicentennial and Murray State University’s Centennial are both being celebrated this year, I came across a story in the 1995 “Recollections of Calloway County” about Lovett Auditorium, written by Michael Crouse and Michael Enoch. The stories written in the editions of “Recollections” are by senior honor students who were in Lynda Coleman’s class at Calloway County High School.
Their story begins…
As one walks across Murray State University’s campus, they will come upon a courtyard nestled among all the modern buildings. The beautiful area is full of green grass and towering oak trees. In the midst of this great creation of nature, one will experience an equally great creation of man. This marvelous creation holds fond memories for many in this county; this traditional building is Lovett Auditorium.
Lovett’s great stone columns and colonial facade add an air of elegance to the surrounding buildings, and for that matter, the entire Murray State campus. Lovett has played host to plays, orchestras, speeches, campus productions, graduations, and even basketball games in its long and colorful history. Few other buildings on the campus have been so intricately involved in the day-to-day life of the university.
Built at a total cost of $145,000, the auditorium has a seating capacity of 3,000. When constructed, it was the largest college auditorium in Kentucky.
Formally called University Auditorium, Lovett Auditorium was completed in 1928. The auditorium was renamed in honor of Laurine Lovett on Jan. 31, 1973.
Laurine Wells Lovett is the daughter of the late Rainey T. Wells, founder and former president of Murray State University. She served on the first Murray State Board of Regents and assisted in the design of the auditorium. She was on the board for four years during the time that John W. Carr was the university’s president.
The naming of the auditorium in honor of Lovett is fitting because of her own prominent history and her involvement in the building’s design. While on the board, four buildings were built on campus, including the auditorium. Until students were allowed to be appointed to the Board of Regents, she was the youngest person to serve, at age 24.
Lovett was born Oct. 14, 1899, near Kirksey, in Calloway County. Her husband, Joe Lovett of Benton, was at one time the editor and publisher of the “Murray Ledger & Times.”
She attended Brenau College in Gainsville, Georgia from 1917-1918. She then graduated from the University of Kentucky. She taught at Murray High School in 1918 and 1919. She then taught at Ashland High School in 1921 and 1922.
Lovett and her husband lived in Washington, D.C. for 16 years. While there, she served as a Regent for the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also chairman of the Book Group of the Washington Club and an active member of the Metropolitan Methodists. After they left Washington, they moved to Columbus, Ohio. She was a substitute teacher at the Upper Arlington High School. She also served on the board of the American Association of University Women, as well as holding the office of president of the Women’s Society. She regularly attended the First Community Church.
Later, Lovett served as president of the Murray Woman’s Club and the Benton Woman’s Club, and also served for two years as Governor of the First District of the Kentucky Women’s Club.
The Lovetts had two sons, Wells T. Lovett, attorney and businessman, and Dr. John Lovett, a physician. No matter where Lovett lived, her connection to Murray remained an important part of her interests and contributions.
Concerning her contributions to Lovett Auditorium, the large stage and the colonial facade were only two of her many ideas. She especially requested the stage to be 90 x 64-feet; she wanted the stage to be large enough for basketball games. The opening is 22 feet high and 90 feet wide. In designing some aspects of the building, Lovett also received help from G. Tandy Smith, a Paducah architect.
In 1973, the auditorium had an intensive repair project. It underwent an overall repainting, redecoration of the interior, renovation of the backstage facilities and electrical modernization.
Lovett Auditorium is considered by many to be one of the most beautiful auditoriums in the state. Even though Lovett is more than 60 years old, it is still host to many school and community activities. For example, for the past couple of years, the local high schools have used the auditorium for graduation ceremonies.
Lovett Auditorium is also host to many concerts as well. Every year the college and local high school bands form a joint concert known as “Strike Up the Bands.” The concert combines the Murray and Calloway County high school bands with the Murray State Wind Ensemble.
In Lovett’s early history, it was also the site of varsity basketball. Then the Carr Health Building was built, but until this time, college and high school basketball games were played at Lovett Auditorium. It was also the site of several regional and district tournament action.
On July 15, 1994, Murray State University had the worst fire in history. Though the fire was not in Lovett Auditorium, the beautiful old building was so close to the site of the fire that it suffered damage.
A fire broke out in the Doyle Fine Arts Building. Ray Conklin and a janitor were the first people to see smoke coming out of the building. They contacted the Murray Fire Department and Murray, Mayfield and other local fire authorities responded. Pat Scott of the Murray Fire Department said that this was one of the worst fires he had ever seen. Scott also stated that the fire was so hot that it cracked the walls of a nearby building, Lovett Auditorium.
Ed West, director of facilities management at Murray State, said the fire started when workers for the Progressive Construction Company were using a cutting torch which caught a section on fire. Though the workers thought they had completely put the fire out, they obviously did not. The workers continued to work the rest of the day without any sign of smoke. Officials believe that the fire probably started on the northeast side of the second floor. Utmost concern by many university officials was the damage done to the surrounding buildings. Even though they stopped the fire before it reached Lovett Auditorium, they could not stop the smoke, heat and water. Water came in from the Fine Arts Annex, seeping onto the stage of Lovett. Eventually the water found its way under the stage. The smoke was very damaging to the upholstery and the paint, all of which will have to be replaced. The stage in Lovett Auditorium will also have to be replaced as well.
Mr. Conklin said that classes have not been affected by the fire. Since the Fine Arts Building was in the process of remodeling, classes had already been moved to other locations. The closing of Lovett Auditorium has caused many events to be held elsewhere, but eventually the lovely, old building will be restored to its original prominence.
The foresighted architecture used in planning Lovett Auditorium half a century ago, will continue to be the focus of all large scale activities of the university. Even through all the water and smoke damage, Lovett Auditorium is still standing strong and beautiful. The stage in the auditorium has been the scene for some of Murray State’s proudest moments, and when Lovett is refinished, it will be as strong and beautiful as Laurine Lovett intended it to be. It is safe to say that Lovett Auditorium is and always will be the centerpiece of Murray State University’s campus.
Ledger & Times reporter Hawkins Teague wrote about recent Lovett renovations in a Murray Ledger & Times article in October 2021. Some of the information from his story is below.
Murray State University’s historic Lovett Auditorium has been undergoing major renovations to its HVAC system for the past few months and is about to enter the second phase of the project before hopefully reopening sometime next spring.
In a Murray State Digital Media Services-produced video posted on the university’s official YouTube page, President Bob Jackson talked about the facility’s long legacy and why the renovations will serve the university and the community well.
“Lovett Auditorium is vitally important to Murray State University and has been since our beginning. Laurine Wells Lovett, a member of Murray State University’s first Board of Regents and daughter of Murray State founder Rainey T. Wells, helped plan and envision a state-of-the-art performing arts and multi-purpose auditorium. …This university needs an excellent arts facility and Lovett Auditorium will serve that purpose in the months and years to come once we complete the work we are doing currently.”
Jason Youngblood, director of facilities management, said the project is divided into two phases, and also includes replacing the seats and flooring on the main level of the auditorium. Angela Lampe, associate director of facilities design and construction, said the original wooden balcony seats are being left as they are not used as much as the first level.
The overall project is expected to cost approximately $4.56 million, although each of the three parts were funded separately, Youngblood said. He said the Phase 1 budget was approximately $2 million. Phase II is approximately $1.56 million and the seating and flooring replacement is approximately $1 million.
Youngblood said Phase I mostly consists of HVAC upgrades, but also includes new carpet, the refinished floor and repairs to a large amount of plaster damage on the ceiling, as well as repairing the ceiling. Phase I began in the fall.
“We had a lot of moisture issues in here, and it was causing the building to deteriorate,” said Youngblood.
Phase II, which Youngblood said is expected to go out for bid in a couple of weeks, will include the HVAC work for the balcony and installing the new stage curtains and new windows for exterior doors. Lampe said that would exclude the large windows in the auditorium hall.
“It might not be new doors; it might just be hardware on the doors,” Lampe said. “(The contractor) said they might be able to salvage the existing doors and (add the) hardware to make them airtight.”
Youngblood said completion for the last phase of the project is expected in July 2022, but he is hoping to have the auditorium opened before then. After that, the duct work in the balcony will still need to be installed.
In the YouTube video, Project Manager Cole Riley with Pinnacle explained that pipes in the basement would connect to more than 500 floor registers, which will circulate air throughout the auditorium. Lampe said that since the seats had to be removed for the HVAC work, it was the perfect time to replace those as well. She said the new seats will be larger than the original ones, and the original end plates with cast-iron letter “M” emblems will be visible at the end of each row.
Lampe said the plates were covered with paint over the years, but most of them have been salvaged and refurbished.
Youngblood said the old air handlers were located on the stage and were extremely noisy, so they could not be turned on during a performance. Instead, the building had to be over-cooled before a performance so audiences could be comfortable. With the new handlers in the basement, they can run anytime.
Youngblood said he thought the central steam system was original to the building. It used to be powered by a coal-fired plant, but the central plant steam distribution system was upgraded around the early to mid 1960s. He said central steam isn’t necessarily inefficient, but it is very costly to maintain and is less efficient than having individual building boilers.
The Murray State University Board of Regents voted in June to approve a $12.3 million bond project to help fund several asset preservation projects on campus, including Lovett. The board also voted to accept a gift of $500,000 from the Murray State University Foundation Inc. for the funding of the new seating. The main hall will be named Trustees Hall in honor of the current Murray State Foundation Board of Trustees.
So you have read much about Lovett Auditorium, from its beginning until the present. It has needed and received many renovations, but that is what is necessary to preserve such a historic building. I, for one, cannot wait to see the end results of these renovations. I know Lovett Auditorium will shine even brighter than it has before. It is certainly one of the campus buildings that is so very important to the history of the university and to all of us in this community.
