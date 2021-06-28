MURRAY - The MAG Community Art Center announces its July exhibit, “Full Circle,” by Southern Illinois artist Craig Rhodes, featuring his ceramic works. The exhibit will run July 2- July 30, and can be viewed by the public during regular MAG business hours of Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend the opening reception during the MAG’s Summer Art Party on Friday, July 2, from 6-9 p.m.
Working primarily with functional forms in various clay bodies, Craig brings a rich color palette to his ware with a wide variety of glazes and glazing techniques. With a master’s degree in ceramics, Craig has been working at his craft for over 40 years. The work employs a variety of forms, textures, glazes, glazing techniques fired in both electric and gas kilns. His work is shown in his studio located in the Shawnee National Forest in Southern Illinois and regionally at the Bricolage Art Collective in Paducah, Art Gallery Off the Square in Vienna, Illinois, and Creations the Florist in Metropolis, Illinois. More information about his work can be found at his website at craigrhodes.us.
