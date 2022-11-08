MURRAY – The MAG Community Art Center announces a special exhibit “AFVN: Stories from the R.E.M.F.,” by local artist, Rick Mjos, held at the Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau at 206 South 4th St. The exhibit will run Nov. 10-30, and can be viewed by the public during regular Murray CVB business hours of Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to the opening reception at the Murray CVB on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, from 5-7 p.m.
Rick Mjos and his family moved to Murray in 1977 after attending North Hennepin State Junior College, the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, the University of Minnesota, and a full-ride-all-expenses-paid three-year world tour with the US Army. Since receiving a BFA from Murray State University in 1980, Mjos has been involved in various endeavors from cutting tobacco and landscaping, to free-lancing illustration and artwork for hire. For 30 years, Mjos worked full time as a letter carrier with the US Postal Service, and as a result, the pursuit of art was put on hold, so to speak. After retiring from the USPS in 2011 and building a relatively modest studio/garage/workshop in 2016, Mjos now has the time and place to renew the pursuit of his artistic endeavors.
Mjos recalls, “‘Merry Christmas, Gentlemen, you’re all going to Vietnam.’ In stunned silence we heard these words by SSGT Drews spoken in the morning in-service one day in December 1971, in the Operating Room of Walter Reed Army Medical Center.”
Most of these guys were operating room technicians with whom Mjos trained and had known since AIT at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, reunited in Fort Lewis, Washington, all waiting, somewhat anxiously, to be sent to South East Asia. Out of approximately 20, 12 were from the operating room at Walter Reed.
Rear Echelon ``Military Force” (REMF) soldiers were just that, serving in the rear as support personnel (ie. supply, logistics, transportation, medical, etc. who were not engaged in direct enemy contact) to those who were actually up front doing the dirty work. There were times, though, when the “rear” echelon was a rather mis-labeled duty assignment.
This exhibit is not an exhibition of the Vietnam War, nor is it a commentary on the validity thereof or the violent drama therein. There are no references to weapons, body counts, or images of such. This is simply a series of paintings depicting Mjos’ memories, mostly good ones, during the waning days of one of the most controversial periods in our nation’s history.
The Murray Art Guild is a non-profit visual arts organization serving the Murray-Calloway County area for over 55 years. For more information on MAG events, programs, visit murrayartguild.org. For more information on Mjos and his artwork, see rickmjos.com.
