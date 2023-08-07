MURRAY - The MAG Community Art Center invites the public to view its current exhibit “Far From Home” by Murray native, Joseph Alexander Ward. The exhibit will be open to the public until Saturday, Aug. 26.
Joseph Alexander Ward, from Murray, found glassblowing through unconventional ways. Through music and sport, he has learned the tempo, discipline, and patience needed to work with hot glass; a demanding, ephemeral, and unforgiving art form. Ward received his formal education in glass blowing at Center College in Kentucky, where he became enamored with learning new techniques and letting processes inform his works. Ward has been a practicing artist and production glass blower for four years. His work is shown in galleries around Tennessee and the greater Appalachian area.
“As a practicing artist and production glassblower, I love falling into a rhythm of the process and seeing beyond the technique with glass in a flow state,” said Ward. Far From Home marks a departure from a previous focus on prescribed precision allowing me to surrender to the fluidity of glassblowing, while celebrating Murray’s long-standing tradition of excellence through execution.”
The Murray Art Guild is a non-profit visual arts organization serving the Murray-Calloway County area for more than 55 years. Located at 500 N. 4th St., open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the MAG offers an exhibition gallery, an art market, studios, adult and youth programming, and workshop space. The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, supports the Murray Art Guild with state dollars and federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information on MAG events, programs, visit murrayartguild.org.
