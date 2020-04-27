MAG names 2020 Visual Evidence winners

MURRAY – In light of COVID-19 cancellations, the Murray Art Guild has created a different way to continue their 38th annual juried art exhibit, “Visual Evidence.” This exhibit was originally planned to open at Murray State University’s Wrather West KY Museum, part of an annual Art Hop collaboration with MSU, the Calloway County Public Library, and other private galleries. But, with the cancellations at MSU and beyond, it posed a question of whether or not to continue with the show. Because the entry process had become 100% digital, the MAG decided to maintain continuity as well as continue their mission to support local artists by offering the exhibit in a virtual, online format. The exhibit can be viewed on the Murray Art Guild’s website at murrayartguild.org. Thus, a Murray tradition continues that started back in the early 1980s.
In 1982, in collaboration with the Calloway County Public Library, the Murray Art Guild introduced a spring juried art exhibit with prizes for artists in oil, acrylic, watercolor and sketching categories. Originally this was called the “Pot Pourri Art Exhibit,” which was part of a larger Spring Celebration of Arts at the library, complete with live entertainment, a bake sale with local Boy Scout Troop 77, a plant sale by the Senior Citizens Center, a craft exhibit led by Richard Jackson of the Ky Guild of Artists & Craftsmen, and a photo exhibit by the Murray Camera Club. In the 1990s, the exhibit moved to the Linn House, and was renamed “Regional Images,” limiting entries to artists within a 75-mile radius of Murray. In the mid-90s, the award categories expanded to include craft and 3-D work, and eventually opened up to regional artists as it evolved into the Visual Evidence exhibit of today.
Jim Bryant, MSU professor of art and design, is the 2020 juror of Visual Evidence. Bryant holds a bachelor of fine arts degree from Herron School of Art and a master’s of fine arts degree from Louisiana State University. He teaches courses in graphic design at MSU, and his research interests include graphic design, web design and printmaking. His work can be found online at blackdogpress.com.
From the beginning, it has been important in order to keep the high quality of artwork in this show, to employ a juror who is a professional in his or her field. This has always been a “blind” juror process, where the juror does not know the artist of each piece. In the 1980s to 2000s, the physical pieces were brought to the MAG to be juried into the exhibit, but in the past few years, the jury process has become totally digital, with only the awards decided after the pieces have been hung/installed. While the digital jury process made it quite simple to display online, it made it more difficult to jury awards without the actual scope of the physical pieces.
With over 130 entries, the exhibit was juried to 63 pieces, representing 45 regional artists, from college students to professionals, in five different categories: drawing/printmaking, painting, mixed media/collage, 3-D/fiber arts and photography, with $1,250 in prizes for the first three places in each category, a Best of Show, and a few Merit Awards. This year’s sponsors include Dr. Brad Robertson, DMD; The Willow Bistro and MSU Town & Gown.
The 2020 Visual Evidence winners are as follows: Painting Category - first, Rick Mjos for “Pax,” second, Alison Lyne for “Balcony Seating,” and third, Ann Gosser for “Hari and Petra for Gucci;” Drawing/Printmaking Category - first, Lu Colby for “Who Put Baby in a Corner,” second, Cindy McLaren for “Life Drawing December 2019,” and third, Rachel Roberts for “Breadmaker;” Mixed Media Category - first, Chara Brown for “Fragile,” and second, Grady Pennington for “Peacock II;” 3-D/Fiber Arts Category - first, Anne Beyer for “Eye Bud Vase,” second, Melanie McCallon Sieb for “Untitled,” and third, Reid Parish for “Refuge;” Photography Category - first, Tina Sexton for “Jacks,” second, Kyler Joachim for “Pop Pink Pop Pink,” and third, Sue Lester for “Alligator Bitters.”
The following were Merit Award recipients: Carly Dothsuk for “Color Explorations 2,” Kathy Callahan for “Brighton,” Chelsea Willis for “He Tore Down the Barriers,” and Phyllis Russell for “Sunrise at Mesa Arch.” This year’s Best of Show was awarded to Lu Colby for “Ironed Out.”
Best of Show and the first place drawing/printmaking winner, Lu Colby, is a feminist artist currently residing in Murray. Using a variety of imagery of domestic items and symbols, her work aims to bring attention to domestic double standards in American society while questioning gender roles, particularly in the home. In hopes to bring social awareness to these issues, Colby exhibits her work both regionally and nationally. She is a recent graduate of Murray State University, with an emphasis in both printmaking and sculpture. This fall, Colby will continue her studies at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Her artwork can be found online at lucolby.com.
The Murray Art Guild is a non-profit visual arts organization serving the Murray-Calloway County area for over 50 years. Located at 500 N. Fourth St. with hours of Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m to 2 p.m., the MAG offers an exhibition gallery, an art market, artist studios, and workshops for all ages. The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, supports the Murray Art Guild with state dollars and federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information on MAG events and programs, visit www.murrayartguild.org or call 270-753-4059.
