MAG offers exhibit ‘Community Portraits and Prose’

Pictured are participants from one of the summer workshops of “Community Portraits & Prose” at the Three Oaks Community Center in Almo. From left, back row, are Jenni Hitt, Anne Beyer, Dr. Risa Perry, Constance Alexander, Amanda Kaler, Mary Ann Littleton; front row, David Poole, Pam Rockwell, Janet Schell, Roy Davis and Mary Jane Littleton.