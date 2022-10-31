MAG offers exhibit ‘Community Portraits and Prose’

MURRAY – The MAG Community Art Center announces a special exhibit “Community Portraits and Prose,” at the Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau on 206 South 4th St. The exhibit will run Oct. 24 to Nov. 4, and can be viewed by the public during regular Murray CVB business hours of Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to the closing reception at the Murray CVB on Friday, Nov. 4, from 4-5:30 p.m.
This exhibit is the result of a unique arts partnership of West KY NOW, Murray Art Guild and Almo’s Three Oaks Community Center. Funded by the Kentucky Arts Council to launch community-based arts programming that celebrates aging and fosters lifelong learning, the MAG conducted four workshops - two in visual arts and two in creative writing - to explore the concept of portraits in words and images.
Thirty-five participants, ranging in age from 30 to 90, attended the workshops. Some of them brought personal images with them, while others were inspired by a portrait cherished in memory. Creative Writing, facilitated by Constance Alexander, included sample poems, and some poetry patterns to follow in capturing participants’ sentiments about the subjects they were exploring. Local artists Debi Henry Danielson and Amanda Kaler guided the group in the collage process, setting the stage for creating provocative images while experimenting with different materials and techniques. The workshop began with basic principles of design and handling of materials, progressing towards having fun and working intuitively to develop collages.
As the groups delved into words and images associated with portraits, a sense of community began to develop. Stories were swapped and life experiences shared. As a result, participants lingered to chat and get better acquainted after each workshop. As the centerpiece of all activity, Three Oaks Community Center and its founder, Dr. Risa Perry, is becoming recognized as a meeting place that welcomes diversity and inclusion and nurtures community engagement.
For more information on MAG events and programs, visit murrayartguild.org.
