MAG’s annual Visual Evidence Exhibit

MURRAY – The MAG Community Art Center is pleased to announce its annual Visual Evidence exhibit, until Oct. 31, in Murray State University’s Waterfield Library Gallery. The public is welcome to view the work during regular library hours of Monday - Thursday, 7 a.m. to midnight; Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m. to midnight. This marks the 40th year of this MAG tradition.
In 1982, in collaboration with the Calloway County Public Library, the Murray Art Guild introduced a spring juried art exhibit with prizes for artists in oil, acrylic, watercolor and sketching categories. Originally this was called the “Pot Pourri Art Exhibit,” which was part of a larger Spring Celebration of Arts at the library, complete with live entertainment, a bake sale with local Boy Scout Troop 77, a plant sale by the Senior Citizens Center, a craft exhibit led by Richard Jackson of the KY Guild of Artists & Craftsmen, and a photo exhibit by the Murray Camera Club. In the 1990s, the exhibit moved to the Linn House, and was renamed “Regional Images,” limiting entries to artists within a 75-mile radius of Murray. In the mid-90s, the award categories expanded to include craft and 3D work, and eventually opened up to regional artists as it evolved into the Visual Evidence exhibit of today.
Local artist, Jennifer Fairbanks-Hayes, is the 2022 juror of Visual Evidence. Fairbanks-Hayes received her BFA from Murray State, her MA in Art Therapy from NYU, and studied portrait and figurative painting at The Arts Student League of New York and National Academy of Design. She was awarded two Hudson River Fellowships from the Grand Central Atelier and received the Gold Medal of Honor from the Catherine Lorillard Wolf Art Club. More information can be found on her website, jfairbanks.com.
From the beginning, it has been important, in order to keep the high quality of artwork in this show, to employ a juror who is a professional in his or her field. This has always been a “blind” juror process, where the juror does not know the artist of each piece. In the 1980s to 2000s, the physical pieces were brought to the MAG to be juried into the exhibit, but in the past few years, the jury process has become totally digital, with only the awards decided after the pieces have been hung/installed. With more than 140 entries, this year’s exhibit was juried to 87 pieces, representing 54 regional artists, from college students to professionals, in five different categories: Drawing/Printmaking, Painting, Mixed Media/Collage, 3D/Fiber Arts, and Photography, with $1250 in prizes for the first three places in each category, a Best of Show, and a few Merit Awards. This year’s exhibit sponsor is Dr. Brad Robertson, DMD.
The 2022 Visual Evidence winners are as follows: Painting - first place, David Lucht for “What Once Was Twice;” second, Diane Bay for “Welcome Little Colt,” and third, Paula Danby for “Sisters;” Drawing/Printmaking Category - first, Deanna Velhagen for “Reflection;” second, Isaiah Kennedy for “Lessons in Reds and Blues,” third, Abbie Wynn for “Crowded;” Mixed Media Category-first, Amanda Kaler for “Going Through the Motions;” second, M. Duncan for “Ozzie;” third, Liz Riggs for “Springtime;” 3D/Fiber Arts Category - first, Diane Daubert for “Untitled;” second, Frank Lynn for “Small Hawk;” third, Bryan Warner for “Ode to Pagan Goddess Ishtas;” Photography — first, Teresa Gilson for “Flashlight Fungi;” second, Callie Dunlap for “Her;” third, Albert Phillips for “Windsor Walking Stick.”
The following were Merit Award recipients: Thomas Jackson for “Two Brothers;” John McLaren for “Magic Cane #5;” Rick Mjos for “Papasons Hiding Place;” and Lynn Pesoat for “Notorious RBG.”
This year’s Best of Show was awarded to Jason Stout for “Rubye’s Tiffany.”
Best of Show winner, Jason Stout, is a professor of art at UT Martin, teaching art foundations and 2-D art studio. Stout received a bachelor’s degree in studio art from UT Martin before he earned a master’s degree in painting from the University of Texas at San Antonio. His work exists in several public and private collections, including at the University of West Georgia, Jacksonville State University and UT Martin. Stout’s work visually deals with elements of formal and figurative abstraction, while exploring such themes as power, history, and identity, especially through the guise of southern culture. More information about Stout can be found on his website: thejasonstout.com.
The Murray Art Guild is a non-profit visual arts organization serving the Murray-Calloway County area for over 55 years. Located at 500 North 4th Street with hours of Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the MAG offers an exhibition gallery, an art market, artist studios, and workshops for all ages. The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, supports the Murray Art Guild with state dollars and federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information on MAG events and programs go to www.murrayartguild.org or call 270-753-4059.
