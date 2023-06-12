MURRAY - MAG Community Art Center announces the opening of its 2023 Side by Side exhibit at the Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau at 206 South 4th St. This exhibit will run from June 1-16, and may be viewed by the public during normal business hours of Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A reception will be held for friends and family on Sunday, June 18, from 2-3 p.m.
The Side by Side program, for children with disabilities, was made possible with a grant from Arts for All Kentucky, with a partnership between Murray Art Guild and Murray State University. Side by Side is designed to make creative opportunities available to students, fee-free, to reinforce inclusiveness and positive self-image, and highlight the importance of visual arts education to the development of young people.
Side by Side consists of four studio sessions taught by Murray Art Guild’s Executive Director Debi Henry Danielson and local artist, Amanda Kaler. The students explored drawing, painting, and sculpture with projects inspired by the Detroit artist Charles McGee. Students then were paired with local artists and worked on a collaborative piece. The June exhibition serves as a cumulation of this program, showcasing the students’ individual work, the collaborative pieces, and individual work from the local artists. Local collaborators for the exhibit are Amanda Kaler, Ann Gosser, Anna Sohl, Debi Henry Danielson, Lynn Pesoat, Michelle Swayne and Terry Joe Sledd.
The Murray Art Guild is a non-profit visual arts organization serving the Murray-Calloway County area for more than 55 years. The MAG offers an exhibition gallery, an art market, studios, and workshop space. The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, supports the Murray Art Guild with state dollars and federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information on MAG events and programs go to www.murrayartguild.org.
