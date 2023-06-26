MURRAY - The Murray Art Guild Gallery invites the public to its annual Summer Art Party on Friday, June 30, from 6-8 p.m., sponsored by Independence Bank and The Cellar Door. This will be a family-friendly party with activities for everyone. There will be food for purchase by Big Papa’s Food Truck and ice cream provided by The Murray Bank Ice Cream Machine. Outdoor crafts and face painting will be available for the children, led by local artists and volunteers, so kids should dress to (possibly) get messy. Local band, King Kaiju, will be providing the evening entertainment, so bring a chair to sit and enjoy. Local and resident artists will be providing demonstrations in a variety of mediums. The Summer Art Party also officially kicks off the MAG Membership/Supporter Drive. Membership can be renewed at the art party or in the MAG office.
During the Summer Art Party, the MAG Gallery will feature “Far From Home,” by Joseph Alexander Ward. Ward, originally from Murray, found glass blowing through unconventional ways. Through music and sport, he has learned the tempo, discipline, and patience needed to work with hot glass; a demanding, ephemeral, and unforgiving art form. Ward received his formal education in glass blowing at Center College in Kentucky, where he became enamored with learning new techniques and letting processes inform his works. Ward has been a practicing artist and production glass blower for four years. His work is shown in galleries around Tennessee and the greater Appalachian area. “Far From Home” can be viewed by the public in the MAG Gallery from June 30 to Aug. 26.
The Murray Art Guild is a non-profit visual arts organization serving the Murray-Calloway County area for over 50 years. Located at 500 North 4th St. with hours of Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the MAG offers an exhibition gallery, an art market, studios, workshop space, and year-round programming for youth and adults. The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, supports the Murray Art Guild with state dollars and federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information on MAG events and programs, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.