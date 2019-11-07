MURRAY – The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will host its 38th annual Holiday Sale of fine art, crafts and gifts Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16. The sale will include approximately 30 artists from the west Kentucky area, as well as Murray State University art and design students. The sale will showcase a variety of mediums including wood, willow, ceramic, jewelry, weaving, knitting, handcrafted books, purses, crochet, needle felting, cards, soaps, glass and more with 25% of the proceeds being donated to help support the MAG.
This year’s sale will be in a new venue, Springhill Suites by Marriott. The sale hours will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, for MAG members only and from 1-8 p.m. for the public. Saturday, Nov. 15, the sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Murray Art Guild is a nonprofit visual arts organization serving the Murray-Calloway County area for more than 50 years, with a mission to motivate artistic growth through community art development.
For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org, or call 270-753-4059.
