MURRAY – Murray Main Street is hosting its annual Market to Menu Dinner Thursday, Oct. 3, in Renaissance Park, sponsored by FNB Bank. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6 p.m.
This dinner will bring together favorite ingredients from the Murray Downtown Farmers Market which occurs every Saturday morning from May through October. The four-course meal will be prepared by a local, professional chef.
“We are excited for the fourth annual Market to Menu Dinner, and our second year to host it in Renaissance Park in downtown Murray,” said Murray Main Street Program Director Deana Wright.
Tickets for the event are available at the Murray Main Street office at 206 S. Fourth St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.