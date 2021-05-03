MURRAY - Senior Mary Browder Howell was selected as Rotary Club Student of the Month by the Murray High School faculty and staff.
A co-captain of the MHS Ladies Golf team, Howell is the 2020 KHSAA Region One Player of the Year, and was nominated to the All-Region Team her freshman, sophomore and senior years. Howell finished fourth at the KGCA and All-A State tournaments her senior year. Selected as Murray High’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) her junior and senior years, Mary Browder recently committed to Sewanee: The University of the South, where she will continue her golf career with the Sewanee Lady Tigers Golf Team.
Mary Browder served as homeroom representative her freshman year, sophomore class president, junior treasurer, and is currently serving as Student Council President. She was selected as a Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership (HOBY) Conference attendee her sophomore year, where she attended Berea College with other identified young Kentucky leaders. She was also selected as a Governor’s Scholar and pursued the area of historical analysis at the program last summer.
An FBLA member, Mary Browder garnered a first place statewide award for public speaking her sophomore year. She is also a member of the Spanish Club, DAWG Pound, FCA, Beta Club, Math Club, and the 30+ ACT Club, recognizing students receiving a 30 or above on their ACT. Howell also founded the Finer Things Club to help prepare MHS students for life after high school, covering topics including personal finance, interview skills, taxes, and others.
A member of the first-ever Kentucky Youth Assembly delegation from MHS, Howell was awarded the Outstanding Speaker Award for her speeches and support of bills presented. Mary Browder is a member of Leadership Tomorrow and the National Honor Society, and a 2020 Paducah Bank Teen of the Week recipient.
She became a local and national spokesperson for St. Jude Children’s Hospital after being diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma at 10. Mary Browder continues to support St. Jude through fundraisers, where she interacts with 50 to 3,500 people at numerous events, including attending events via Zoom during the COVID pandemic.
As a 2018-2019 Signet Patient Representative, she was recognized her sophomore year with the Non-Broadcast Product/Motivational Telly Bronze Award for her participation in sharing her story for a promotional video with St. Jude. Her entry accompanied thousands of entries in a widely respected industry competition that honors excellence in video and television across all screens.
When glancing back at her journey, she believes Murray High has definitely prepared her for college. “My teachers have provided me an excellent high school experience and have pushed me to succeed at the highest level. I feel incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to go to a school with such caring and qualified teachers and staff. I have learned so many life lessons through golf and I am excited to continue this into college. Through my various leadership positions, I have learned how to work with people to achieve a common goal.”
Mary Browder is the daughter of Jason and Renee Howell of Murray.
