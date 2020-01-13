MURRAY – The Calloway County Master Gardeners will present a lecture by David Mikulcik on soil as part of the TNT (Thursday Night Talk) Lecture Series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the UK Calloway County Extension Campus.
Mikulcik is founder and operator of Mikulcik’s Nursery Inc., a family owned and operated business since 1993. He studied horticulture at Murray State University and Clemson University. He has put his scientific background and passion for plants into practice and is recognized as one of Calloway County’s premier plants man.
His lecture will focus on the basis of all gardening, the soil, where plants can either thrive or wither. He will address the challenges of the soil in Calloway County and how to work and amend it for success. He will share his pratfalls and mistakes and how to avoid them when preparing for the planting season.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
