Maya Muñoz named state champion in poster contest

MURRAY – Maya Muñoz, a fifth-grade student at Southwest Elementary School, was the state champion for Kentucky and is moving on to compete in The National Society Sons of the American Revolution Americanism Poster contest.
The NSSAR (or simply SAR) is headquartered in Louisville and is a society comprised of male descendants of those who served in the American Revolutionary War or who contributed to establishing the independence of the United States (women are also involved in their affiliate organization, the Daughters of the American Revolution). The groups are dedicated to perpetuating American ideals and traditions, and to protecting the Constitution of the United States; the official recognition of Constitution Day, Flag Day and Bill of Rights Day were established through its efforts.
Every year they host an Americanism poster contest for children from third to fifth grade, and this year’s topic was “Important Events in the Revolutionary War.”
Maya worked her way up, winning the school competition, local chapter competition through the Colonel Stephen Trigg Chapter, state competition, and will be competing at the national competition in June.
