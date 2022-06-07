MURRAY - The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the 2022 class of the Leadership Initiative for Teachers program.
The Leadership Initiative for Teachers (LIFT) program began last year in 2021. It is a workforce initiative of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce. LIFT is designed to spark innovative thinking and discussions between our community educators and business leaders. This experience will allow educators to make classroom activities and discussion more relevant to the needs of students and better prepare them for emerging business demands.
“Participating in LIFT was an amazing experience for me,” said Ashley Fritsche, inaugural 2021 LIFT class member. “After each and every session, I was able to take something back to my classroom and spark relevant, real-world discussions with my students. It opened my eyes to the possibilities that are available for my students as they prepare for life after they graduate high school.”
The class will spend four and one-half days this summer and fall learning about career opportunities available in the community and what skillsets local employers are seeking. Industry sectors that will be highlighted include agriculture, construction, finance, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, nonprofits, professional services, retail, small businesses and technology.
This class includes 10 participants representing both Calloway County and Murray Independent School Districts, eight (8) schools in total with various areas of expertise. The LIFE class members are:
• Brittany Forgey, Murray High School
• Crystal Riley, Murray High School
• Holly Randolph, North Calloway Elementary
• Jeannie Russell, East Calloway Elementary
• Kara Brown, Murray Elementary School
• Lindsey Crane, Murray Middle School
• Lourdes Oster, Murray Middle School
• Mallory Bybee, Southwest Calloway Elementary
• Melissa Purdy, Calloway County Middle School
• Sarah Loveless, Calloway County High School
“Our local educators are uniquely positioned to engage students of all ages in conversations about their future careers” said Hailey Anderson, Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce director of Membership Development. “Our goal through LIFT is to bridge the gap between education and workforce by exposing these educators to the true needs of our community’s industry and business partners in relation to career pathways.”
