The Murray Country Club Ladies Golf Association held its regular play Wednesday, Sept. 11, with Susan Doran as hostess.
Winners for 18 holes were:
First flight - Gwen Mathis
Second flight - Deb Bergman
Low putts - Val Heath
The winners for nine holes were:
First - Sheila Poston
Second - Cindy Dennis
Low putts - Lashlee Foster
The hostess for Wednesday, Sept. 18, is Cindy Dennis.
The ladies of the Murray Country Club and the Oaks Country Club are hosting the “Dirty Birdies” Tournament Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22. This two-lady, two-day tournament is a combined alternate shot-scramble-best ball format each day. The event will be at the Oaks Country Club on Saturday and at the Murray Country Club Sunday, with tee-off at 1 p.m. each day. Prize money, door prizes and favors will be part of the Sunday activities. For more information, contact Terri Pickens at 270-293-0052.
The Ladies Golf Association will sponsor a card party at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. The cost is $10 and includes food. Contact Doris Cella at 270-994-4228 for information or to register.
