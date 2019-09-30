The Murray Country Club Ladies Golf Association held its regular play Wednesday, Sept. 25, with Deb Bergman as hostess.
Winners for 18 holes were:
Championship flight - Terri Pickens
First flight - Gwen Mathis
Second flight - Vickie Baker
Low putts - Susan Doran
The winners for nine holes were:
First - Sheila Poston
Low putts - Sue Overbey
Chip-ins - Judy Tidwell and Terri Pickens
The hostess for Wednesday, Oct. 2 will be Sheila Poston. Wednesday, Oct. 9, is the final day of regular play for the 2019 season with Judy Tidwell as hostess.
The annual Awards Banquet will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
