The Murray Country Club Ladies Golf Association held its regular play Wednesday, Sept. 25, with Deb Bergman as hostess.

Winners for 18 holes were:

Championship flight - Terri Pickens

First flight - Gwen Mathis

Second flight - Vickie Baker

Low putts - Susan Doran

The winners for nine holes were:

First - Sheila Poston

Low putts - Sue Overbey

Chip-ins - Judy Tidwell and Terri Pickens

The hostess for Wednesday, Oct. 2 will be Sheila Poston. Wednesday, Oct. 9, is the final day of regular play for the 2019 season with Judy Tidwell as hostess.

The annual Awards Banquet will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.

