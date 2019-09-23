The Murray Country Club Ladies Golf Association held its regular play Wednesday, Sept. 18, with Cindy Dennis as hostess.

Winners for 18 holes were:

First flight - Gwen Mathis

Second flight - Judy Tidwell

Low putts - Susan Doran

The winners for nine holes were:

First - Lashlee Foster

Low putts - Sue Overbey

Chip-ins - Judy Tidwell

The hostess for Wednesday, Sept. 25, is Cindy Dennis.

The Ladies Golf Association will sponsor a card party at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. The cost is $10 and includes food. Contact Doris Cella at 270-994-4228 for information or to register.

Tags

Recommended for you