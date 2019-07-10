The Murray Country Club Ladies Golf Association held its regular play Wednesday, July 3, with Judy Tidwell as hostess.
Winners for 18 holes were:
• Championship flight - Terri Pickens
• First flight - Bobby Ann Lee
• Second flight - Vickie Baker
• Low putts - Judy Tidwell
The winner for nine holes was Sheila Poston with Lashlee Foster, low putts.
Deb Bergman and Bobby Lee had chip-ins.
The ladies of the Murray Country Club and the Oaks Country Club are hosting the “Dirty Birdies” Tournament Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22. This two-lady, two-day tournament is a combined alternate shot-scramble-best ball format each day. The event will be at the Oaks Country Club on Saturday and at the Murray Country Club Sunday, with tee-off at 1 p.m. each day. Prize money, door prizes and favors will be part of the Sunday activities. For more information, contact Terri Pickens at 270-293-0052.
