The Murray Country Club Ladies Golf Association held its regular play Wednesday, July 17, with Sheila Poston as hostess.
Winners for 18 holes were:
• Championship flight - Terri Pickens
• First flight - Bobby Ann Lee
• Second flight - Judy Tidwell
• Low putts - Deb Bergman
The winner for nine holes was Sheila Poston with Sue Overbey, second. Low putts - Doris Cella and Chip-ins - Sue Overbey and Judy Tidwell.
Tip off will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, with Sue Overbey as hostess.
The ladies of the Murray Country Club and the Oaks Country Club are hosting the “Dirty Birdies” Tournament Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22. This two-lady, two-day tournament is a combined alternate shot-scramble-best ball format each day. The event will be at the Oaks Country Club on Saturday and at the Murray Country Club Sunday, with tee-off at 1 p.m. each day. Prize money, door prizes and favors will be part of the Sunday activities. For more information, contact Terri Pickens at 270-293-0052.
