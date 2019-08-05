The Murray Country Club Ladies Golf Association held its regular play Wednesday, July 31, with Susan Doran as hostess.
Winners for 18 holes were:
Championship flight - Terri Pickens
First flight - Val Heath
Second flight - Deb Bergman
Low putts - Debbie Hixon
The winners for nine holes were:
First - Lashlee Foster
Second - Jenna Keith
Low putts - Doris Cella
Debbie Hixon had a chip-in.
Tip off will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, with Cheryl Pittman as hostess.
The ladies of the Murray Country Club and the Oaks Country Club are hosting the “Dirty Birdies” Tournament Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22. This two-lady, two-day tournament is a combined alternate shot-scramble-best ball format each day. The event will be at the Oaks Country Club on Saturday and at the Murray Country Club Sunday, with tee-off at 1 p.m. each day. Prize money, door prizes and favors will be part of the Sunday activities. For more information, contact Terri Pickens at 270-293-0052.
The Ladies Golf Association will sponsor a card party at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. The cost is $10 and includes food. Contact Doris Cella at 270-994-4228 for information or to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.