The Murray Country Club Ladies Golf Association held its regular play Wednesday, Oct. 1, with Sheila Poston as hostess.

Winners for 18 holes were:

First flight - Susan Doran

Second flight - Pam Adams

Low putts - Judy Tidwell and Val Heath

The winners for nine holes were:

First - Jeanna Keith

Low putts - Lashlee Foster

Chip-in - Cindy Dennis.

The hostess for Wednesday, Oct. 9 will be Judy Tidwell.

The annual Awards Banquet will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.

