The Murray Country Club Ladies Golf Association held its regular play Wednesday, Oct. 1, with Sheila Poston as hostess.
Winners for 18 holes were:
First flight - Susan Doran
Second flight - Pam Adams
Low putts - Judy Tidwell and Val Heath
The winners for nine holes were:
First - Jeanna Keith
Low putts - Lashlee Foster
Chip-in - Cindy Dennis.
The hostess for Wednesday, Oct. 9 will be Judy Tidwell.
The annual Awards Banquet will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
