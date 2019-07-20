Randy and Jeanetta McCallon of Murray, Kentucky, announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Sarai, to Cameron Gray Miller, the son of John and Leia Miller of Benton, Kentucky.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Kenneth and Betty Geurin and the late Peggy Geurin and Linda McCallon and the late Rob McCallon. She graduated from Calloway County High School in 2017 and attended Freed Hardeman University, pursuing a degree in elementary education, and will transfer to Western Kentucky University in the fall.
The groom-elect is the grandson of Chad and Karen Gray and Fred and Jean Miller. He graduated from Marshall County High School in 2016 and from Freed Hardeman University in May 2019 with a degree in Biblical studies, with an emphasis in preaching and youth ministry.
The wedding will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at New Concord Church of Christ. A reception will follow at the Maple Center. Out-of-town invitations were sent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.