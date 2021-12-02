MURRAY- The Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s 36th annual Service of Remembrance is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at First Baptist church.
The Service of Remembrance is held every year as a way to remember loved ones who have passed away during the year at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital or in hospice care.
MCCH Chaplain Kerry Lambert stated that the program will include a reading of names of patients who have passed since Nov. 1, 2020, through Oct. 31, 2021. Special music and a time of remembrance will be included in the ceremony. Chaplain Lambert will present a devotional reflection and a candle lighting will conclude the service.
For more information or questions, contact Kerry Lambert at 270-762-1274.
