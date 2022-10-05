MURRAY - As the Murray Independent School District celebrates their Sesquicentennial, 150-Year anniversary during 2022, Amy McDowell is introducing important historic MISD milestones to her class of 21 students, including 17 seniors and four juniors.
Recently, Mark Brady, who retired from the MISD after a 34 year career with Murray as a teacher, coach, assistant, and athletic director, visited McDowell’s class. His visit was a two-part visit. During his first visit Brady recounted what the days were like at MHS during his tenure.
“We all had a great time listening to his stories and about the history of Murray Independent,” said Brady. “We also talked about victory dances, pep rallies, and Dr Spirit. The kids didn’t seem shocked I had served detention but couldn’t believe it was for chewing gum.”
McDowell said after students guessed Brady’s age, many were shocked. “He’s 81 years strong and still working hard in his retirement for Murray Schools.”
During Brady’s second visit to McDowell’s class, McDowell and Brady walked with the group to the John Hina Football Fieldhouse. Recently renovated by Coach Bowling and his assistant coaches, the football field house has a new look. Bowling showcased the newly renovations done to the field house that represents the proud black and gold and expressed to the students as donations and funding becomes available, hopefully, weight benches and a new sled can be added.
“We are always striving to update the facilities with modern equipment and technology. Our Murray Independent School District students deserve the best,” Bowling said.
Currently, a sled located on the field that is being used during practice is a remnant from the late Preston Ty Holland Days.
“It’s definitely been used since the 1960s,” Brady indicated, as he illustrated how the sled is used during practice today.
McDowell said Brady cares about the history and rich tradition of the Black and Gold Tigers and has worked with the young people as a friend and mentor to instill these values. “He has touched the lives of many young men and women.”
