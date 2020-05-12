OXFORD, Miss. – Bailey McPhail of Murray is among the more than 5,400 candidates for graduation who were celebrated during a live, virtual ceremony celebratory event on May 9. McPhail is a mathematics major and was a candidate for a bachelor of arts degree in the College of Liberal Arts.
As part of the virtual celebration, students - including December 2019 graduates and May and August candidates for graduation, received an official cap and tassel from the university, along with other celebratory items.
