BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alexandria Mehr of Murray was among 1,519 students named to the Samford University’s 2019 Spring Semester Dean’s List.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade-point-average out of a possible 4.0, while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.
The dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Mehr is majoring in pharmacy.
