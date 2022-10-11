Merryman House hosts ribbon cutting for new playground

PADUCAH – Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center welcomed the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, its members, and guests to a ribbon cutting for MHDCC’s new playground.
The old playground space had long been enjoyed by survivors of intimate partner violence who found safety in MHDCC’s emergency shelter or visited the campus for advocacy appointments and meals. Through the generosity of an anonymous donor, a new, $62,000 Play Mart playground was installed this month, breathing new life and excitement into the area.
“This year, hundreds of children will come through our doors, and many will bring hidden scars along,” said MHDCC Executive Director Dr. Mary Foley. “Because of this generous donation, even if for only a brief time, children served by MHDCC will be able to engage in the primary job of childhood, which is play! They will be able to experience a space provided just for them, and feel the love that we hold for them.”
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence annually, and 90 percent of these children are eyewitnesses to this violence. If you would like to learn more about trauma, the effects of intimate partner violence on children or adults, or how you can help, contact the Merryman House at 800-585-2686.
