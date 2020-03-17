PADUCAH – The leadership of the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, in consultation with other advisors, has made the decision to postpone the grand opening ceremony of the Marshall County Resiliency Center scheduled for Saturday, March 21.
“The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center is so excited to announce the opening of the Marshall County Resiliency Center to the community; however, out of an abundance of caution, and in line with our commitment to the health and wellness of all, we believe it is best to postpone the event at this time,” said Executive Director Mary Foley. “We plan to have the center open for services on Monday, March 23, because those services are needed now. We will do an ‘official’ grand opening at a later date to prevent unnecessary gathering of a large group of people. We take seriously the guidance provided by local and state officials, and want to do our part to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
The Marshall County Resiliency Center (MCRC) was developed by and is a program of the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center (MHDCC) to serve as a comprehensive place of healing to the community-at-large after the events of Jan. 23, 2018, at Marshall County High School. The center will serve as a free and confidential resource that offers support and care to victims of crime residing in Kentucky’s eight-county Purchase Region.
MHDCC believes in the innate resiliency of all people, in sharing resources and tools that strengthen individuals’ ability to empower themselves, to be resilient and heal, and to create meaningful change in their lives. The MCRC aims to connect with people to help them access their resiliency, release and transform painful life experiences and move toward healthy lives.
Providers at MCRC offer a trauma-informed perspective - with an understanding of the nature of trauma and its impact on the mind, body and spirit.
Services offered include trauma therapy, activities for adults, teens and children, expressive arts, spiritual enrichment services, community engagement/educational events, support groups, self-assessment tools to help determine personal needs, victim resources and referrals to community partners, support during criminal trial for families and the wider community.
