MURRAY -Murray Elementary School held its annual Tiger Tales assembly. Murray Elementary School students were recognized for their winning designs for the Tiger Tales publication. Pictured, from left, front row, are Yuki Tomonaga, 8, front cover; Brennon Cyzeweski, 8, inside back cover winner; Dorothy Weinburger, 8, inside front cover; and Grady Farr, 8, back cover winner.
Students submit poems, prose, and photos for the anthology each year. Originally implemented as Scribbles, the bound book showcases work by students from kindergarten through third grade. The Murray Independent School Foundation For Excellence provides funding assistance each year to this project that features writing and art work from Murray High School alumni during a 25 year history. Additionally, the Murray Elementary School PTO also provides funding for this annual project.
Amanda Pittman said Tiger Tales is a time honored tradition that promotes and encourages Murray Elementary School’s youngest authors and artists. “We are privileged to be their first publishers and know we will not be their last.”
Pictured in the back row are Holly Bloodworth, left, KDE Board member and MES retired teacher who assists with Tiger Tales, and Amanda Pittman, MES third grade teacher and MES Tiger Tales Project Coordinator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.