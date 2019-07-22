Denise Whitaker, Murray Elementary School principal, has released the MES schedule and fee days as follows:
• Tuesday, July 23, 7:30 a.m. to noon - Fee Day ($30 fee per student), and at noon - volunteer training in the gym.
• Tuesday, July 30, 5:30-6 p.m. - New family orientation for those new to MES; 6-7 p.m. - kindergarten family social; and volunteer training at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 1, 12:30-7 p.m. - Home visits.
• Monday, Aug. 5, Back to School Night - 4:30-5 p.m. kindergarten; 5:15-:6:30 p.m. first grade; 6:15-7 p.m. second grade; and 6:30-7:15 third grade.
•Wednesday, Aug. 7, 7:20 a.m. - First day of school for first, second and third; 8 a.m. for kindergarten.
