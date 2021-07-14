MURRAY - Kandi Dawson, Murray Elementary School third grade teacher and a 29-year veteran educator with the Murray Independent School District, is one of 24 outstanding Kentucky educators named as recipients of the 2022 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Awards. Dawson will now compete for the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award competition to be announced in September.
Coy Samons, MISD superintendent, said the MISD is proud of Dawson. “Kandi Dawson exemplifies the type of teacher who deserves recognition. Her dedication to students and her expertise in the education field are commendable.”
All 24 teachers will be honored during a virtual event on Sept. 9. At that time, the Kentucky Elementary, Middle and High School Teachers of the Year will be announced. From this group of three finalists, the Kentucky Teacher of the Year will be named, and represent the Commonwealth in the National Teacher of the Year competition.
Dawson expressed her gratefulness for her Kentucky Teacher of the Year nomination. “It is an honor to be recognized for my dedication to a job that I love. During my years of teaching, I have been blessed to work with the amazing staff, students, and families of the Murray Independent School District, as well as many community partners.”
“A huge congratulations to our amazing teacher, Kandi Dawson.,” said Denise Whitaker, MES principal. “Mrs. Dawson’s compassion and work ethic are outstanding. She is very deserving of this great honor. She works extremely hard to help every child succeed. She is continuously seeking out ways to improve her effectiveness to be the best teacher possible for her students, while teaching, leading and mentoring, making all of us better.”
“We are honored to celebrate some of Kentucky’s most outstanding educators who have exhibited extraordinary resilience during this past year,” said Sam Mitchell, Valvoline’s chief executive officer. “Despite the difficulties they faced during a global pandemic, Kentucky’s teachers have continued to place their focus on educational excellence — and this year’s award winners exemplified this priority. Valvoline is pleased to celebrate and recognize these outstanding teachers.”
“Teachers across Kentucky have done a tremendous job keeping learning going for our students now more than ever,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “On behalf of the Kentucky Department of Education, I congratulate these award-winning educators. Their work is hard, humbling, exhilarating and challenging. Every day they step up to the plate to make a difference in the lives of our children.”
Valvoline will provide the 24 recipients with cash awards. In addition, the three Kentucky Teachers of the Year will receive custom-designed glassware commemorating their accomplishments.
Judging was conducted in May by a blue-ribbon panel of veteran educators, many of whom have more than 25 years of teaching experience. Applications included information on the nominees’ teaching philosophies, teaching experiences and involvement in their respective communities, as well as letters of recommendation from peers, students, parents, administrators and others.
Valvoline, an independent, publicly traded company with its world headquarters in Lexington, is a proud sponsor of the Teacher Achievement Awards and the Kentucky Teacher of the Year programs.
