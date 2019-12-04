MES teacher receives award

MURRAY – Kristina Perry, Murray Elementary School special education teacher, received the WE Teacher Walgreen’s award and $500 for school supplies.
WE Teachers is a program providing free resources and training to teachers across America to help them become equipped to address critical social issues with their students. WE Teachers ensures that every teacher in every school nationwide has the opportunity to access the resources, training and tools they need to excel in their classroom addressing pressing social issues to utilizing innovative experiential-learning techniques. To support educators, Walgreens has launched WE Teachers, a nationwide initiative to support all teachers by providing access to free tools and resources.
Shannon Harrell, MES Special Education teacher, works closely with Perry and described Perry as an amazing teacher who is passionate about her job and students.
“As soon as I saw the email on the WE Teachers Award, I knew I wanted to nominate her,” said Harrell. “She always goes above and beyond to make sure her students are being successful in every way. She is such a kind and caring person and we all admire her for handling every challenge that comes her way with such grace and composure. I am so thankful to have Kristina as a teammate and as a friend, and I’m thrilled that she won this award. She truly deserves it.”
A minimum of 500 recipients have been named as WE designees and will receive a $500 gift card to purchase classroom supplies, an amount designed to cover a year’s worth of teacher out-of-pocket expenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.