MURRAY - During a special luncheon ceremony hosted by Murray State University in the Curris Center Ballroom, 13 Murray High School students were inducted into the MHS ACT 30+ Club, bringing the total to 67 Murray High School students who have achieved a 30 or above on the ACT since 2020.
MHS 2021-2022 junior student ACT 30+ inductees are Noah Alton, Coral Brogan, Apirada Chetawatee, Alyssa Daughrity, Charles Jenkins, Rachel Kjellberg, Dylan McCallon, Lyda Osborne, Luna Pitt, Christopher Powell, Margaret Robinson, Jenna Turley and Madison Vigil.
Coy Samons, MISD superintendent, congratulated the inductees and Murray High and stated, “These results are a positive reflection of student effort and dedication supported by a systemic K-12 approach to promote student success in the Murray Independent School District. Our intent is to prepare students for the next phase of life and the career path they choose.”
Ann Samons, MHS counselor, said these 67 MHS students are now recognized as ACT 30+ Club members who scored a 30 or above on the ACT and receive a pin to wear on their graduation stole.
“I am so excited to welcome these new members to the ACT 30+ Club!” Samons said. “They have each worked for years to achieve this ACT goal and it is nice to recognize them for their success.”
Samons (Ann), who implemented the program, said the program is an encouragement for other students to strive for higher ACT scores. “Students with higher ACT scores benefit with increased scholarship opportunities and KEES monies, while also opening doors for more college admission possibilities.”
Tony Jarvis, MHS principal, said this is a testament to the desire of the MHS student body, the drive of the fantastic staff, and the serious support of parents and district. “Each year I’m amazed at the number of students that Murray High and this community produces who excel on the ACT. We salute them and all the previous members of this prestigious club.”
Murray High School provides assistance with ACT initiatives including ACT Academy, ACT Workshops, and MHS teachers embed ACT prep into their curriculums.
Dr. Bob Jackson, MSU president, Dr. Tim Todd, MSU provost and vice president academic affairs, Dr. Don Robertson, MSU vice president affairs and enrollment management, and Shawn Smee, MSU director recruitment, were present during the induction ceremony and presentation.
