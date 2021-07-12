MURRAY - Jordyn Rowland lives in Los Angeles, California, where she spends her days stuck in perpetual sunshine and traffic. A 2015 graduate of Murray High School, she went on to graduate from Murray State University in 2019 with a degree in public relations. She prefers spending her time writing scripts for TV shows that only exist in her mind. She can usually be found with a book in one hand, coffee in the other, and with an intense need for a third hand.
Jordyn moved to Los Angeles with a job in fashion right out of college. The job pushed Jordyn where she wanted to be. About a month ago, Krista Vernoff, the showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, sent Jordyn a message on Twitter asking if she was interested in a job. “She’s been following me for several years, so we’d gotten to know each other through social media, which is so amazing. I didn’t interview or apply for this, it just naturally came out of the relationship we’d been building.”
Jordyn said her biggest advice for those who ask how this happened. “Build genuine relationships with people, in real life and online, because you never know what could come out of that. Here I am, at 23, working on my favorite TV show of all time all because of Twitter. It really doesn’t feel real, still.”
Jordyn’s official job title is Writers’ PA for Grey’s Anatomy, where she is assistant to Krista Vernoff.
Jordyn is the daughter of Vicky Rowland, and the granddaughter of Brenda and Joe Rowland, all of Murray.
