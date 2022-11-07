MURRAY – Greg Garfield’s path of the black and gold weaves a heavy signature of Murray High School and Vanderbilt University. The MHS threads pushed him forward to become a black and gold Vanderbilt University alumnus through a Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship. A retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United State Marine Corps at Andrews Air force Base (AFB), Garfield has lived in 14 states, visited all 50 states and 62 countries
Garfield earned a bachelor of arts degree in business administration at Vanderbilt; a master of arts in history from Norwich University; and a bachelor of arts in political science, summa cum laude, distinguished scholar from Southern New Hampshire University. He is also a graduate of U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Warfare School, U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff College, U.S. Navy Aviation Safety Officers Course, and the U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN).
His U.S. Marine Corps Duty Stations from 1982-2005 included stints in Quantico, Virginia, Pensacola, Florida, Combat Flight Training, F-4S and F/A 18 Fighter/Attack Pilot (his call sign: Pookie), and Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN), eventually leading him to Andrews Air Force Base (AFB) where he served for the Commandant of the United States Marine Corps. His overseas deployments included three six-month Western Pacific Deployments in the F-4 and F/A-18 to MCAS Iwakuni, Japan and an eight-month deployment on board the USS Gunston Hall for Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. After his retirement, Garfield served as a pilot with Net Jets International and Net Jets Aviation.
When Garfield began the Murray Schools in the fifth grade, he said the lessons he learned from the MMS and MHS faculty, as well as all the success of his classmates, inspired him to work diligently through high school. “The hard work paid off when I was awarded a full Naval ROTC scholarship to Vanderbilt University, as this was my goal, to attend Vanderbilt.”
Numerous teachers and coaches made a huge impact on Garfield while at MHS. “The ones that stand out the most are Mrs. Emerson (deceased) in fifth grade, Mr. Hooks, Mrs. Peebles, Mr. Brady, Mr. Hina (deceased), Mrs. Russell (deceased), and Mrs. Matarazzo (deceased).”
Being a student at MHS meant Garfield was surrounded by excellence. “I was fortunate to have inspirational faculty and staff as role models and talented students to motivate me to be my best. I was taught how to study, work hard, and play hard. All these factors formed the foundation on which I was able to build a successful career. Some of the examples of hard work and success were found both in and out of the classroom.”
Garfield makes special note of numerous MHS awards during his high school experience including: MHS freshman year - a State Football Championship, Girls Basketball District Championship, and Boys Golf Regional Championship, were captured; Sophomore Year - Regional Champion Cheerleaders, and District Boys and Girls Championships. During Garfield’s Junior year, while he attended school in Wiesbaden and Zweibrucken, Germany and Upper Heyford, England High School, the MHS Boys Basketball team won the Regional Championship. After returning to MHS his senior year, the MHS Band won the Grand National Championship and multiple other band awards were given collectively and individually, while five boys and four girls qualified for the State Track Tournament.
Greg’s father, the late Dr. Gene Garfield, a retired MSU political science professor, introduced Greg to the late John Faughn (retired USAF Colonel and colleague of his father), who introduced him to the ROTC scholarship. Greg said it was through this connection that his dreams of becoming employed for IBM and making big bucks began to fade. “Serving my country as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps and becoming a pilot never crossed my mind while I was a high school student. Thanks to the awesome faculty, staff, and my fellow Tigers, I was prepared to meet the challenges I would face after graduating from MHS.”
Garfield will serve as an MHS alumnus guest speaker, Thursday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. inside the Taylor Gymnasium. (This day, Nov. 10, marks the Marine Corps birthday). Garfield will discuss his career with MHS students. All community, alumni and friends are invited to attend.
