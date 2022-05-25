MURRAY - The Murray High School Guidance office announced the 2022 Governor’s School for the Arts and those selected are, from left, Sydney Custer, instrumental music-brass; Nafessa Al-Alou, visual art; Gilang Marjadi, instrumental music - brass; Isaac Elkins, instrumental music - percussion; Lydia Schneider, artchitecture + design; Margaret Robinson, visual art; and Ella Bryant, film + photography. Not pictured is Canyon Bourque, film + photography.
The Kentucky Center Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) is an arts education program of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. The GSA three-week summer program is for rising juniors and seniors in Kentucky.
Each spring more than 1700 students audition for spots in the program. Located at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, the $3,800 per student program is free for students to attend (full tuition, room and board), and is funded by the state and private fundraising.
Every summer, a faculty of professional artists and educators mentor more than 200 of Kentucky’s finest young creative artists. Students are immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, master classes, lectures, hands-on workshops, field trips and performing/exhibiting at the finale Student Festival. While each student specializes in one art form, all students participate in structured, interdisciplinary arts experiences designed to familiarize them with the joys and challenges of specialties other than their own.
GSA historically takes place the last two weeks of June and has served all 120 counties in the Commonwealth through the summer program and its outreach workshops. GSA is a statewide program and encourages geographical and ethnic diversity.
Custer is the daughter of Paul and Adrienne Custer; Al-Alou is the daughter of James and Jaleelah Renfroe; Marjadi is the son of Riza and Taminara Marjadi; Elkins is the son of Michelle Elkins; Schneider is the daughter of Russell and Lissa Schneider; Robinson is the daughter of Michael and Jacqueline Robinson; Bryant is the daughter of James and Nicole Hand-Bryant; and Bourque is the daughter Robert and Phara Bourque.
