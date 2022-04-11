MURRAY - Murray High School had 46 students to compete in the Region 1 FBLA Leadership Conference. More than 650 students from the region attended.
Students listed automatically qualify for the State Leadership Conference in Louisville.
First place winners were Connor Blalock, Maggie Drew, Lauren Hendon, Caroline Koenig, Haleigh Cline, Jansyn Hays and Raegan Settle. Second place, Dhevin Patel, Jack Jones, Lyda Osborne, Caylee Bufkin, Isaac Bourne, Riley Campbell, Madeline Howell, Skylar Swalls and Caden Kelly.
Other qualifiers are Kyra Jones, Ella Bryant and Alyssa Watkins.
Cindy Adams and Amy McDowell received an award as Outstanding Advisors. The chapter was recognized for increased membership and contribution to the scholarship fund.
