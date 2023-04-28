MURRAY - The 71st Kentucky FBLA State Leadership Conference was held in Louisville at the Galt House April 17-19. Murray High was represented by 43 students and two advisers. Members competed in tests, case study performances, presentations, speeches, and project based competitions. Students also had the opportunity to attend various workshops, elect state officers, and collaborate with business professionals and other students.
The MHS FBLA was recognized with Achievement of State Goals, Commonwealth Award of Merit, Local Leadership Challenge, Reporters Quill Participants, State Project, and Unite to Serve Chapter Awards.
The follow FBLA state competition categories and Murray High School FBLA students competition results: Bulletin Board: Hannah Elmore and Madyson Martin (third); Business Ethics: Coral Brogan (fifth); Computer Game and Simulation Programming: Ethan Sharp and Noah Alton (fourth); Digital Animation: Kendyll English, Taquari Saunders, Elli Stricklin (fourth); Digital Video Production: Ella Bryant (third); Intro to Public Speaking: Amelie Johnson (second); Local Chapter Newsletter: Rachel Kjellberg and Madison Carson (first); Management Info Systems: Nick Bell, Caleb Dudley, Reed Jarvis (fourth); Network Design: Grierre Bourque, Jimmy Kjellberg, Krischiv Patel (second); Political Science: Ali Yarali (second); Public Speaking: Raegan Settle (first); Supply Chain Management: Aiden Collins (third); UX Design: Kyra Jones (fifth); Intro to Business Presentation: Thomas Renick and Bria Stiff (finalist); Sales Presentation: Caleb Ticknor, Aiden Wild (finalist).
Students who place in the top four qualify for the National Leadership Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, June 26-30.
“I am so proud of our students and the way they represented Murray Independent Schools,” said Amy McDowell, MHS FBLA adviser. “This conference was a great opportunity for our students to showcase their knowledge and skills and to compete among the best in the state.”
Murray High FBLA advisers are Amy McDowell and Katie Samples.
