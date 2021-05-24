MURRAY – Amanda Peiffer, Murray High School junior, won first place in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s 2021 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest in which young Kentuckians play an active role in promoting a clean environment. This marks the third year in a row she has been recognized. Last year, Peiffer received second, and the year before, she placed third.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced that students from four Kentucky counties earned first place in the contest. Peiffer took home the first place prize of a $100 gift card for her artwork.
“Amanda is a very talented young person who excels in all her classes,” said MHS Principal Tony Jarvis. “She has won multiple art competitions and she has a fantastic future ahead of her.”
Other contest winners represent Barren County High School, St. Joseph Academy in Boone County, Hillard Collins Elementary in Boone County, and St. Therese School in Campbell County.
“A better Kentucky includes being a cleaner Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “These students have done great work in using their creativity to remind us all how to be good neighbors by keeping our neighborhoods, parks, and highways clean. I’m proud that our youngest citizens are promoting a cleaner Kentucky.”
This year, there were 291 entries across the state, with participants ranging in age from 5 to 16.
“Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “I was so impressed by their artwork. It inspires us all to have a ‘Litter Free Kentucky’ and cleaner highways.”
The top finishers in each of four age divisions will receive a $100 gift card, while second- and third-place finishers will each receive a $50 gift card. A single submission was received in the 15-18 age category that judges voted as a first-place winner based on merit. First- through third-place recipients for all age groups will have their pieces framed and displayed at the Transportation Cabinet Office Building in Frankfort.
The Adopt-a-Highway program is a statewide volunteer effort to reduce roadside litter and keep Kentucky’s highways beautiful. Litter-free roads promote a clean environment, foster civic pride, and save taxpayer dollars.
