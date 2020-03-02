MHS juniors selected to attend International Space School

MURRAY – Murray High School juniors Korey Knight and Olivia Kelly have been selected as Murray High School’s 2020 United Space School representatives. They will represent the only U.S. high school for the 17th year in a row at the International Space School, a two-week space academic learning initiative in Houston’s Bay area. Affiliated with NASA’s Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center, United Space School invites one U.S. high school along with approximately 34 students from 18 other countries to participate each summer. Kelly and Knight will join students from Canada, Mexico, Chile, Bolivia, South Africa, Namibia, Italy, France, Germany, England, Russia and India.
While there, the participant’s daily activities involve working with civil and contractor aerospace professionals to provide needs-based instruction in topics relevant to designing a “manned mission to Mars,” assignment. Divided into four teams, each team designated by a colored uniform, is responsible for a specific and integrated portion of the mission while attending the school.
To apply, students completed a Manned Mission to Mars application and assignment through Murray High School. An MHS panel comprised of former space camp members and MHS faculty members make the final decision from the applicant pool.
“Murray High is very excited about the opportunities that Korey and Olivia have before them,” said Tony Jarvis, MHS principal. “The Space School program has benefited our students for many years and we anticipate they will learn a great deal and share with others next year at both the middle and high school level.”
Kelly and Knight join past MHS recipients that includes Echo Falwell and Tomas Ferryera (2019), Olivia Baron and Cole Kelley (2018), Kagan Hileman and Than Thawainin Gaddis (2017), Abby Parker and Adrian Gaddis (2016), Megan Wilson and J.R. Williams (2015), Etta Danielson and Prashant Chakradhar (2014),Victoria Holmes and Jacob Barron (2013), Alex Carney and Stephen Orr (2012), Morgan Huston and Fumi Nakamura (2011), Carolina Covington and Robert Cignoni (2010), (Covington wasn’t able to attend and Ian Holmes attended in her place), Chloe Zimmerer and Paul Gong (2009), Christin Gong and Nathan Watson (2008), Caitlin Williams and Bradley Cobb (2007), Sarah Kuykendall and Luke Welch (2006), Laura Harris and Austin Carter (2005), Jonathan Raj and Rachael Williams (2004) and Ryan Cobb and Haley Hart (2003).
Robert Alexander, a shuttle robotics engineer with MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates and ISS board member, assists the ISS Board of Directors with a panel of distinguished aerospace professionals by serving as an advisor in strategically locating the schools represented at ISS. Alexander, the grandson of the late Dr. Max and Kay Carman, said Murray High School was first invited 17 years ago when Murray’s diversity, along with their science and math test rankings, helped in being chosen as the U.S. representative.
“Murray’s location, little exposure and a diverse community, were among the criteria that aided in the decisive factor,” he said. “The fact that the school system had won numerous awards and applause for achievement was also a main factor that was appealing to our United States high school representative(s).”
Jarvis said both students should be commended for joining such an illustrious list of former camp attendees from the community.
“Olivia and Korey join fantastic company, as they have earned this chance to also represent Murray High and the entire Murray area.”
Kelly is the daughter of Matt and Laura Kelly and Knight is the son of Nicky and Leigh Knight, all of Murray.
