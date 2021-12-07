MURRAY - The Murray High School JV Academic Team achieved the best finish in school history for Quick Recall at the JV Challenge Tournament, held at Calloway County High School on Nov. 6. The team placed second overall, beating the previous 2005 school record of third place.
The team experienced a tough first round loss, 20-14, to University Heights Academy, but bounced back strong in the second round with a 24-10 victory against Paducah Tilghman. Facing UHA again, MHS finished with a much better result in its second matchup, 22-14 The team earned a 27-8 victory against Calloway, but fell to McCracken in the final round.
During the individual competitions, Rianna Peng placed sixth in both arts and humanities and math; Emma Alexander placed fifth; and Eve Stark placed sixth in composition.
The team is coached by Wesley Bolin and Adam Pitman. “I am so proud of these students and can’t wait to watch them continue to grow and improve as our season continues,” said Bolin. “We extend thanks to Calloway High Academic Team for doing an amazing job hosting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.