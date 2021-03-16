Special to the Ledger
MURRAY - In a special ceremony inside the Murray High School Library, Autumn Mehr, Murray Independent Future Farmer’s of America vice-president, received the FFA All-Region Star Award from Dr. Brian Parr, MSU Hutson School of Agriculture assistant dean. This is a first-time award in the history of MHS. The Murray Independent FFA charter was established in 2020.
Autumn was nominated for this prestigious award by Clayton Morris, Murray Independent FFA Chapter advisor. Nomination criteria included demonstrating leadership ability through clubs/organizations, activities, community service and work experiences. Recipients must be an incoming college freshman and plan to pursue a degree in agriculture. (Planning to attend MSU is not a requirement.)
Autumn plans to pursue an agricultural education degree at MSU and become a middle or high school agriculture teacher.
“This is so exciting, and I’m very excited we finally have an FFA chapter at Murray High,” Mehr said.
Parr said this is a first for Murray High and an historic moment and day.
“A new path is being forged at Murray High for the future of Future Farmers of America,” Parr said. “This is such a great honor for Autumn, recognizing her leadership abilities, while also leading her into an agricultural education teaching career.”
Clayton Morris, Murray Independent FFA Advisor, said the Murray Independent FFA Chapter is better because of Mehr.
“She has taken the initiative to be a leader in building our chapter and moving our development process forward. She is a very motivated and goal-oriented individual who does not stop working until those goals are met. She is going to do great things at MSU, and they are getting a great student with a bright future. She will be missed, but she has left a lasting impression not only on our FFA chapter, but the agriculture program at MHS as a whole.”
“Autumn is an outstanding young person who has a very bright future,” said Tony Jarvis, MHS principal. “We are excited about her role in our FFA chapter and our future.”
Mehr is the daughter of Joseph and Nicci Mehr of Murray.
