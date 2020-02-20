MURRAY – Bradley Dawson, Murray High School senior, has been named as a finalist in the annual 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program (NMSC).
The selection of some 7,500 Merit Scholarship winners from this group of more than 15000 finalists is now in progress, In March, NMSC will begin mailing scholarship offers to winners at their home addresses and confidential notices to their high school principals.
All winners of Merit Scholarship awards are chosen from the fnalist group based on their abilities, skills and accomplishments - without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference. A variety of information is available for NMSC selectors to evaluate: the finalist’s academic record, information about the school’s curricula and grading system, two sets of test scores, the high school official’s written recommendation, information about the student’s activities and leadership and the finalist’s own essay.
Four major news media announcements of Merit Scholar designees will be made by NMSC in April, May, June and July. Merit Scholarship awards are of three type:
• The National Merit $2,500 Scholarships - Every finalist competes for these single payment scholarships which are awarded on a state-representational basis. Winners are selected without consideration of family financial circumstances, college choice, or major and career plans.
• Corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards - These scholarships designate their awards for children of their employees or members, for residents of a community where a company has operations, or for finalists with career plans the sponsor wishes to encourage. These scholarships may either be renewable for four years of undergraduate study or one-time awards.
• College-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards - These are awarded after officials of each sponsor college select winners of their awards from finalists who have been accepted for admission and have informed NMSC by the published deadlines that the sponsor college or university is their first choice. These awards are renewable for up to four years of undergraduate study.
“Murray High is very excited about Bradley’s next step in the National Merit process,” said Tony Jarvis MHS principal. “He’s a fantastic example of what our students embody from character, integrity, enthusiasm and knowledge. He is such a deserving candidate and I hope he becomes a part of that select company.”
Dawson is the son of Melanie and Roger Dawson of Murray.
