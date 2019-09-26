MURRAY - Bradley Dawson, a Murray High School senior, has been named a semifinalist in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program (NMSC).
The names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists were announced this week by NMSC officials. These academically-talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 Merit Scholarship awards, worth more than $31 million, to be offered in the spring.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must advance to the finalist level of the competition by fulfilling several requirements. Over 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will be selected as Merit Scholarship winners, earning the Merit Scholar title.
Over 1.5 million juniors in approximately 21,000 high schools entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.
“Bradley is a model student who excels in all areas and he is a student who always goes the extra mile in all endeavors,” said Tony Jarvis, MHS principal. “We salute Bradley and celebrate what he has accomplished thus far.”
Dawson is the son of Melanie and Roger Dawson of Murray.
