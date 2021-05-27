MURRAY - Kyra Shutt, Murray High School senior, was selected by the MHS faculty and staff as the Rotary Student of the Month.
She will attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) studying engineering. According to MHS records, Kyra is the second MHS graduate to attend MIT, and the first MHS female graduate to be accepted to MIT. (Prashant Chakradhar, 2015 MHS graduate, completed a 2020 master’s of finance at MIT last May.)
A 2021 National Merit Scholar Scholarship recipient and two-year member of the MHS ACT +30 club (recognizing students who achieve a 30 or above on their ACT), Kyra scored a 35 on the ACT her sophomore and junior years and was a 2020 Governor’s Scholar program graduate.
She has been a varsity team member of cross country for five seasons, since eighth grade, including serving as team captain for one season, and a two-time state qualifier. In addition, a two-time World Series qualifier, Kyra is an eight-year member of various travel softball teams. She also actively competed with the MHS Speech Team for three seasons, while being public speaking captain, and a two-time regional champion in extemporaneous speaking, and four-time National Qualifier/Alternate in extemporaneous speaking.
An FBLA four-year competitor, Kyra has also been a four-year member of Girls Who Code, and the Math, Spanish, Creative Writing and Art Clubs.
Kyra compliments the Murray community and Murray High School with the numerous opportunities she has been afforded. “I have benefitted so much from growing up in Murray and attending Murray High School. Living in a safe, relatively small, and very friendly town has given me many opportunities for participation in community organizations and volunteer service. Attending Murray High School has done the same for me, with all of the clubs and extra-curricular activities offered at the school, combined with the high-level academics. I will owe a lot of my future success to the teachers and staff at Murray High and to this community.”
As a Rotary Youth Interact member and Murray Schools representative for Community Education Advisory Council, Kyra is an U.S. Naval Academy Summer STEM graduate, who is an AP Scholar with Distinction, recognized with the Gold Award on the 2019 and 2020 National Spanish Exam.
Kyra is the daughter of Lynda Harrington and Brant Shutt.
