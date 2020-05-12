MHS Speech takes second at district tournament

MURRAY – The Murray High Speech Team took second place in the overall speech sweepstakes at the Kentucky Catholic Forensic League District Tournament in March at LaRue County High School, located in Hodgenville.
Rowan County took first and Henry Clay came in third. The MHS Speech Team also won the J. Garland Blair Traveling Trophy for most accumulated sweepstakes points over the years. The last time the Murray High Speech Team won the award was under the leadership of Kentucky High School Speech League Hall of Fame Coach Mark Etherton.
The following students placed in the top six in competition and qualified for national competition: Mia Todd, second in extemporaneous speaking; Isaac Gallimore, sixth in extemporaneous speaking; Patrick Jones, fourth in oratory; and Katelynn Stanczyk, fourth in declamation. Kyra Shutt placed seventh in extemporaneous speaking and was named an alternate to the national competition.
Students also participating in the competition and contributing to the team effort included Jesse Adams, Gabriel Crass, Alyssa Daughrity, Margaret Robinson, Charlie Heeke, Ella Brown-Terry, Kat Jenkins, Korey Knight, Skylar Swalls, Raegan Settle and Olivia Kelly.
Todd, Gallimore, Jones and Stanczyk were scheduled to compete in the National Catholic Forensic League Grand National Speech Tournament that was to be held over Memorial Day weekend. The national competition has been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Murray High Speech Team is coached by Michael Robinson, Selena McPherson, Doris Cella and Randy Patterson.
