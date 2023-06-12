MURRAY - The Murray High School Speech Team is preparing for its final competition of the 2022-23 season. Raegan Settle, a 2023 MHS graduate, and sophomore Aidan Wild will be traveling to Phoenix, Arizona, for the week-long National Speech and Debate Tournament scheduled to begin June 12.
Having qualified for nationals in March at the district competition at Centre College in Danville, Settle represents Kentucky in the dramatic interpretation category and Wild in international extemporaneous speaking.
Murray High School alumni Martha McKinney Parker joined speech coach Michael Robinson to watch one of Settle’s practice sessions for the national tournament. Parker, a graduate of the class of 1975 and a four-year member of the MHS Speech Team, was the 1974 state champion in prose at the Kentucky High School Speech League State Tournament. According to the KHSSL online records, Parker was the first Murray High student to win a state title in KHSSL’s individual event.
After observing Settle’s performance, Parker said, “Raegan shows such a wide range of controlled emotions. From the subtle tears to the moments of laughter, she does a wonderful job bringing everything together in 10 minutes.”
Murray High Speech Team Coach Michael Robinson added, “It’s terrific watching the speech and debate tradition continue at MHS. As a proud alum, watching my students interact with those who have shared similar experiences during their years at MHS is so heartwarming."
Robinson, a 1993 Murray High School alumnus, is proud to see his students use their voices to help others as they graduate from high school. "It’s such a blessing to have a community that continues to support and give back to programs that have been such a strong part of the fabric of the history of Murray High School.”
