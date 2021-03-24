MURRAY - The Murray High Speech Team won fifth place at the Kentucky High School Speech League State Speech Tournament held online. The top four schools in the sweepstakes race were Rowan, Knott, Dunbar and Henry Clay.
Murray High advanced six entries to the final round of competition (top six) in the following events: boadcasting - Raegan Settle, 2nd (state runner-up); dramatic interpretation - Ella Brown-Terry, 3rd; extemporaneous speaking - Kyra Shutt, 2nd (state runner-up) and Caroline Koening, 3rd; impromptu speaking - Caroline Koenig, 1st (state champion); and oratory - Raegan Settle, 5th.
The following students advanced to semifinal rounds (top 12): Ella Brown-Terry, Olivia Kelly, Amanda Peiffer, Katelynn Stanczyk and Skylar Swalls. Also, Sage Mize-Harper advanced to the quarter final round (top 24) of competition in impromptu. Students who participated in the team effort included Jesse Adams, Isaac Bourne, Kylie Chapman, Gabriel Crass, Sydney Custer, Alyssa Daughrity, Joshua Eaton, Giselle French, Wyatt Hampton, Charlie Heeke, Korey Knight and Margaret Robinson.
In addition to the individual awards for competition, Ella Brown-Terry received the Blyton Scholarship Award for Excellence in Speech and Debate. Also during the awards ceremony, Murray High Speech Team Coach Michael Robinson was named the 2021 Kentucky High School Speech League Coach of the Year.
